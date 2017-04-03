Man Arrested After Shooting Himself in Leg

Police arrested a 47-year-old Westport man after they said he suffered a gunshot wound in the leg last month while he said he was cleaning a gun. Dominic DeMace of Oak Street was charged with reckless endangerment first-degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and, because there was a juvenile in the house at the time, risk of injury to a child.

