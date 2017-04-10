Mammoth Maker Faire In The Works In Westport

Maker Faire, a catalyst for tinkerers, artisans, engineers and those who think way outside the proverbial box, is coming back to Westport this Earth Day. One of the largest annual events held in town, Maker Faire Westport is expected to bring a record 10,000 fans to Westport Library on Jesup Green, the Taylor parking lot and other locations around downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22. "Every year, we see the best, most creative people in the area at Maker Faire Westport," said Mark Mathias, founder and co-chair of Maker Faire Westport.

