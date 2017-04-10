Major police activity in Cos Cob following vehicle theft
Police have detained five suspects involved in a vehicle theft and larcenies from cars in the neighborhood, and an active police search for more suspects is ongoing. Police were called to the area around the Mianus River, Seitz Lane off Harold Street, on a report of ten people "acting suspiciously."
