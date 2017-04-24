M.EAT Organic Beef & Provisions Prepa...

M.EAT Organic Beef & Provisions Prepares for an Early June Opening In Westport's New Bedford Square

Westport, CT - An exciting unveil this spring will present itself to the town of Westport. M.EAT Organic Beef & Provisions is setting up their butchery in the stunning new retail, residential, and dining locale of Bedford Square.

