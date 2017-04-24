Lembo forms committee toward run for governor
Democrat Kevin Lembo , the second-term state comptroller who has not been afraid of bucking the governor from his own party on fiscal policy, embarked Wednesday on an exploration for the state's highest office. The 53-year-old former state health care advocate from Guilford ended months of speculation by setting up a fundraising vessel with state elections enforcement for a presumptive 2018 run.
