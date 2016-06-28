Laura Weiss, Hearst Fellow, June 28, 2016.

Editor's note: This new monthly column from staff writer Laura Weiss will look to localize health and wellness issues for our readers to better bring in to focus how larger issues hit home. Repeal and replace is still on the president's agenda, but in Fairfield County, how has health care changed? And for who? After Republicans' Obam aca re replacement bid crumbled, President Donald J. Trump threatened government subsidies vital to continued health care for millions last week if Democrats don't negotiate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.