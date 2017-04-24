K9 officer James Loomer has worked with police dog Koda for five years.

K9 officer James Loomer and police dog Koda will be bringing a third member to their team - a young dog to help sniff out explosives. Loomer, 30, is a seven-year member of the Westport Police Department and has worked with 6 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois Koda as his K9 handler for five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.