K9 officer James Loomer has worked with police dog Koda for five years.
K9 officer James Loomer and police dog Koda will be bringing a third member to their team - a young dog to help sniff out explosives. Loomer, 30, is a seven-year member of the Westport Police Department and has worked with 6 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois Koda as his K9 handler for five.
