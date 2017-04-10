Judge refuses bond reduction request in Danbury sex...
A Superior Court refused to lower a $250,000 cash bond Tuesday levied against a Westport man who police say was involved in a human trafficking operation that preyed on young adult males with psychological issues. Superior Court Judge Dan Shaban noted that William Trefzger had a previous conviction seven years ago for fourth-degree sexual assault that factored into his decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC