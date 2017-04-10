Judge refuses bond reduction request in Danbury sex...

Judge refuses bond reduction request ...

A Superior Court refused to lower a $250,000 cash bond Tuesday levied against a Westport man who police say was involved in a human trafficking operation that preyed on young adult males with psychological issues. Superior Court Judge Dan Shaban noted that William Trefzger had a previous conviction seven years ago for fourth-degree sexual assault that factored into his decision.

