Jesse Balkcom, an 11-year-old from Westport, and his guitar ensemble will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City at a sold-out concert on April 10. A Westport resident was one of the winners of in CT Lottery games last month. James Andrews won $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Bridge Garage in Westport.

