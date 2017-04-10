James Waterston is starring in a West...

James Waterston is starring in a Westport reading of the Jean Kerr comedy "Lunch Hour."

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

James Waterston will be playing a Broadway role originated by his father, Sam, in a reading of Jean Kerr 's "Lunch Hour" at the Westport Country Playhouse . The 1980 hit paired Sam Waterston with Gilda Radner , under the direction of Mike Nichols .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 8 min payme 31
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? 2 hr BPT 1
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students Fri Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Ganim eyes bigger stage Thu Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,614 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC