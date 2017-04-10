James Waterston is starring in a Westport reading of the Jean Kerr comedy "Lunch Hour."
James Waterston will be playing a Broadway role originated by his father, Sam, in a reading of Jean Kerr 's "Lunch Hour" at the Westport Country Playhouse . The 1980 hit paired Sam Waterston with Gilda Radner , under the direction of Mike Nichols .
