It's a Setup for Woman's Club Art Show

Installation was underway today for the weekend Westport Woman Club's Art Show fundraiser. Curator Miggs Burroughs worked with participating Westport area artists Julie Leff, Dorothy Robertshaw and Nina Bentley for the event, which runs on Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. This year's show is dedicated to the memory of recently deceased local artist Naiad Einsel and features multiple works by 14 artists across an array of media.

