In the Suburbs: Absolutely, a town needs a good bookstore

"What I say is a town isn't a town without a bookstore. ... It may call itself a town, but unless it's got a bookstore, it knows it's not fooling a soul " - Neil Gaiman We have Neil Gaiman's commentary posted on our employee bulletin board at the Fairfield University bookstore, and I've read it countless times, thinking his little mantra says it all about the value of a local bookstore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.