I-95 northbound in Westport closed af...

I-95 northbound in Westport closed after 3 car accident

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Shortly after 10 p.m., Connecticut State Police tweeted that I-95 northbound in Westport at exit 16 was closed for a 3-car accident. They said there were serious injuries involved in the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids... 8 hr Lawrence Wolf 8
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Wed Bill OReilly 35
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Wed Bill OReilly 4
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Wed Bill OReilly 4
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? Wed Bill OReilly 3
News Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot... Wed Bill OReilly 4
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC