I-95 northbound in Westport closed after 3 car accident
Shortly after 10 p.m., Connecticut State Police tweeted that I-95 northbound in Westport at exit 16 was closed for a 3-car accident. They said there were serious injuries involved in the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|8 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC