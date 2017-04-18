Get Out Of The House: Check Out Westp...

Get Out Of The House: Check Out Westport's Top 3 Springtime Hangouts

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Now that winter is in the rearview mirror and temperatures are on the rise, Westport residents are looking for ways to cure their cabin fever. Here's a peek at the three most popular spots according to Foursquare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) 43 min Vt lady 5
News Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids... 18 hr Lawrence Wolf 8
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Wed Bill OReilly 35
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Wed Bill OReilly 4
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Wed Bill OReilly 4
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? Wed Bill OReilly 3
News Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot... Wed Bill OReilly 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC