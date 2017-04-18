Gallery: Celebrating Week of the Young Child
Scenes from today's seventh annual Westport preschool self-portrait reception in the Higgins Room in the Westport Library's Children's Department. The event marking the Week of the Young Child is part of the early literacy outreach program with Westport preschoolers.
