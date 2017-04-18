Free Flora: Westport Celebrates Arbor...

Free Flora: Westport Celebrates Arbor Day With Saplings

Calling all tree huggers: Westport will celebrate Arbor Day in style, handing out free saplings to residents who'd like a little more flora dotting their lawns. Just show up between 2 and 5 p.m. at Town Hall on April 25 and go home with a tree sapling and the planting instructions to get you started.

