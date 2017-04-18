Free Flora: Westport Celebrates Arbor Day With Saplings
Calling all tree huggers: Westport will celebrate Arbor Day in style, handing out free saplings to residents who'd like a little more flora dotting their lawns. Just show up between 2 and 5 p.m. at Town Hall on April 25 and go home with a tree sapling and the planting instructions to get you started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|13 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC