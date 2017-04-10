Fire Breaks Out At Earthplace In West...

Fire Breaks Out At Earthplace In Westport

12 hrs ago

Numerous animals were rescued after a fire broke out in the workroom of Animal Hall at Earthplace in Westport Friday morning. Earthplace said that it will still conduct school vacation programs Friday, but it will be closed to the general public.

