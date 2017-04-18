Fifth Annual Electric Car Rally Set
The new, fully electric Chevy Bolt is one of the latest entries in the fifth annual Electric Car Rally set for Sunday, May 7, starting at the Metro-North Westport train station in Saugatuck northbound lot, organizers said. The rally, a 35 to 40 mile trek from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is sponsored by the Westport Electric Car Club , which in the past has showcased innovating electric vehicles including the Tesla Model X and the second generation Chevrolet Volt.
