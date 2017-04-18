Fifth Annual Electric Car Rally Set

17 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

The new, fully electric Chevy Bolt is one of the latest entries in the fifth annual Electric Car Rally set for Sunday, May 7, starting at the Metro-North Westport train station in Saugatuck northbound lot, organizers said. The rally, a 35 to 40 mile trek from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is sponsored by the Westport Electric Car Club , which in the past has showcased innovating electric vehicles including the Tesla Model X and the second generation Chevrolet Volt.

