Feathered Friends: Ospreys Can Come H...

Feathered Friends: Ospreys Can Come Home To Nest In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Ospreys are returning in growing numbers to the Connecticut shoreline thanks to a ban on the pesticide DDT and good habitats made even more attractive with helpful platforms for the birds to build their massive nests. Aspetuck Land Trust stewardship staff members recently installed new osprey platforms at two of the land trust's Westport preserves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 16 hr BPT 2
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Bill OReilly 5
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Fri Vt lady 5
News Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids... Thu Lawrence Wolf 8
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Apr 19 Bill OReilly 35
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? Apr 19 Bill OReilly 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC