Feathered Friends: Ospreys Can Come Home To Nest In Westport
Ospreys are returning in growing numbers to the Connecticut shoreline thanks to a ban on the pesticide DDT and good habitats made even more attractive with helpful platforms for the birds to build their massive nests. Aspetuck Land Trust stewardship staff members recently installed new osprey platforms at two of the land trust's Westport preserves.
