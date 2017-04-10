Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run April 22

The American Heart Association's Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m., at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Check in is at 8:30 a.m. Registration is open online at The Heart Walk is the AHA's biggest annual event, with a goal to raise more than $150,000 for AHA programs and research.

