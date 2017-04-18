Expect Weekend Delays In Westport: Maker Faire, Road Race Will Draw Crowds
The Westport Maker Faire will take place on Saturday both on Jesup Green and in the new Bedford Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers are expecting approximately 10,000 visitors. People attending the event will be crossing Post Rd East to visit different activities and exhibits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|44 min
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Vt lady
|5
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|23 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC