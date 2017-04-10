Expect A Week Of Sunny Skies And Warm Temps In Westport
After a cold and wet start to spring this year, Fairfield County will finally begin to see some relief, with above normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions expected this week. Temperatures will climb well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday, with some inland locations approaching 80, according to the National Weather Service.
