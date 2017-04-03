Ex-Forbes publisher gets probation in...

Ex-Forbes publisher gets probation in bus road rage case

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Westport News

This undated booking photo released by the Fairfield Police Department shows James Berrien of Westport, Conn., accused of scaring elementary school children on a Connecticut school bus in an alleged road rage incident on Dec. 21, 2016. On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, a judge in Bridgeport approved accelerated rehabilitation for Berrien, a former Forbes magazine publisher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Mon Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season Mon BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 05 at 3:25PM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC