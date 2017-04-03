Ex-Forbes publisher gets probation in bus road rage case

This undated booking photo released by the Fairfield Police Department shows James Berrien of Westport, Conn., accused of scaring elementary school children on a Connecticut school bus in an alleged road rage incident on Dec. 21, 2016. On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, a judge in Bridgeport approved accelerated rehabilitation for Berrien, a former Forbes magazine publisher.

