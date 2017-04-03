Ex-Forbes publisher gets probation for alleged bus road rage
A former Forbes magazine publisher accused of scaring elementary school children on a Connecticut school bus in an alleged case of road rage has been allowed into a probation program. A judge in Bridgeport approved accelerated rehabilitation Wednesday for James Berrien.
