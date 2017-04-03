Ex-Forbes publisher gets probation fo...

Ex-Forbes publisher gets probation for alleged bus road rage

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A former Forbes magazine publisher accused of scaring elementary school children on a Connecticut school bus in an alleged case of road rage has been allowed into a probation program. A judge in Bridgeport approved accelerated rehabilitation Wednesday for James Berrien.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Apr 3 Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Apr 3 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr 3 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season Apr 3 BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 06 at 4:56AM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC