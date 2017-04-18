Elderly Man Escapes Fire In His Westport Home
An elderly man escaped with minor injuries after a fire broke out Monday morning in the kitchen of his Westport home, according to multiple media reports. The fire was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday in a Cape Cod-style home at 189 Cross Highway, according to the Connecticut Post.
Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
