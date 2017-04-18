Elderly Man, Dogs Rescued From Burnin...

Elderly Man, Dogs Rescued From Burning Home In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

WESTPORT, Conn. - An elderly man suffered minor injuries after he was rescued from a fire Monday morning in the kitchen of his Westport home, according to fire officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza 12 min BPT 3
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B... 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Bill OReilly 5
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC