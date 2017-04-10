Drivers Beware: Work Begins On Overpasses Along Merritt In Fairfield
Work to repair roads and overpasses along the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield and Westport are underway and could trigger overnight road closures. Northbound lane closures are to be expected from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Saturday to Wednesday and from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
