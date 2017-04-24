Discussion on Media at Library
The League of Women Voters of Westport and the Westport Library today sponsored a panel discussion "Media Matters 2017: Media & Politics." Pictured with Pat Porio of the LWV at the podium are David Briggs, CNN; Lucina Lopez, Reuters; Nancy Newill Doniger, Easton Courier, and Bill Yousman, director of the Media Literacy and Digital Culture graduate program at Sacred Heart University.
