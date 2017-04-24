Depositing Drugs
Westport resident Peter Chelico drops off a collection of medications today in the Westport police Drug Take Back Day at the Westport Weston Health District on Bayberry Lane. The event, held in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, is aimed at removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from homes.
