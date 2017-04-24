Darien Moms Leave Wall Street Behind ...

Darien Moms Leave Wall Street Behind To Pursue A Stronger Career

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

For two Darien residents and fitness fanatics, the decision to leave careers in finance to open a chain of fitness studios in Darien and Westport required more than just a little sweat. Childhood friends, Felice Marcy and Annabel Marisca grew up together in Greenwich, However, the two gradually drifted apart before suddenly being reconnected while raising their families in Darien.

