CVS shampoo bandit charged with cleaning out Stamford stores

Luis Medina, 25, of the Bronx, NY was arrested in Stamford and charged with stealing over $8,000 of womens hair care products from CVS stores in Stamford. Luis Medina, 25, of the Bronx, NY was arrested in Stamford and charged with stealing over $8,000 of womens hair care products from CVS stores in Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.