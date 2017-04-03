'CVS Bandit' Charged With Cleaning Ou...

'CVS Bandit' Charged With Cleaning Out Stamford Stores Of High-End Shampoo

7 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A Bronx, N.Y., man already in custody on charges that he stole $3,500 worth of high-end women's hair care products in Darien is now believed to have stolen more than $8,000 worth of similar products in multiple cities, according to the Stamford Advocate. Medina has since been connected to similar thefts in Stamford, Westport and New York City, according to the Stamford Advocate.

