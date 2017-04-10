Crash Into Pole Closes Section Of Greens Farms Road In Westport
Police said that the one-car accident occurred at around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, Greens Farms Road is closed between Prospect Road and the Sherwood Island Connector for a significant period of time while repairs are made to the telephone pole.
