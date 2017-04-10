Crash Into Pole Closes Section Of Gre...

Crash Into Pole Closes Section Of Greens Farms Road In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Police said that the one-car accident occurred at around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, Greens Farms Road is closed between Prospect Road and the Sherwood Island Connector for a significant period of time while repairs are made to the telephone pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 5 hr payme 7
News Ganim eyes bigger stage 12 hr Geno 2
News Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W... Mon America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Sun America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Sun America Gentleman... 3
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Sun America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC