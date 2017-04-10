Convicted felon fired from Coleytown mold remediation job
Michael Zubarev, the environmental consultant from Brooks Environmental, who conducted mold testing at Coleytown Middle School for months, was removed from the job because of his two felony convictions in 2010. Michael Zubarev, the environmental consultant from Brooks Environmental, who conducted mold testing at Coleytown Middle School for months, was removed from the job because of his two felony convictions in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|payme
|13
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|Open your eyes
|114
|Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ...
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Ganim eyes bigger stage
|Tue
|Geno
|2
|Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W...
|Apr 10
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC