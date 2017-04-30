Connecticut court takes up doctor-patient confidentiality
The Connecticut Supreme Court will be deciding an issue that most people may think is already settled - whether medical providers have a duty to keep patients' medical records confidential. A trial court judge in Bridgeport, Richard Arnold, ruled in 2015 that Connecticut law, unlike laws in many other states, has yet to recognize a duty of confidentiality between doctors and their patients, or that communications between patients and health care providers are privileged under common law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC