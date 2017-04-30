Connecticut court takes up doctor-pat...

Connecticut court takes up doctor-patient confidentiality

The Connecticut Supreme Court will be deciding an issue that most people may think is already settled - whether medical providers have a duty to keep patients' medical records confidential. A trial court judge in Bridgeport, Richard Arnold, ruled in 2015 that Connecticut law, unlike laws in many other states, has yet to recognize a duty of confidentiality between doctors and their patients, or that communications between patients and health care providers are privileged under common law.

