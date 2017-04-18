Congrats to Tracy Sugarman Award Winner

Congrats to Tracy Sugarman Award Winner

Retired Senior U.S. District Judge Alan H. Nevas congratulates High School Art Exhibit winner Sophia Livecchi, 17, a Staples High School senior, tonight upon her being named winner of the annual Tracy Sugarman Award, which honors the late Westport artist and illustrator. Nevas and wife Janet established the award to honor their longtime friend.

