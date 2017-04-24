Concours d'Caffeine Set for Sunday
After a two-year absence, Concours d'Caffeine, a mini-version of the Concours d'Elegance classic car show, is returning to Westport on Sunday. The event, presented by Jaguar Land Rover Fairfield with Concours Consulting Partners and benefiting the Westport Police Benevolent Association, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Railroad Place.
