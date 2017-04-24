Community Channel: Galas, Taste of Westport...
Karen Dumas Ackley, of Fairfield, and her nephew Kevin Dumas, Jr., a Westport firefighter from Milford, observe a moment of silence during the 30th anniversary ceremony of the L'Ambiance Plaza building collapse in Bridgeport on April 24. Dumas Jr.'s uncle, Mario Colello, was the last of the 28 victims pulled from the rubble. less Karen Dumas Ackley, of Fairfield, and her nephew Kevin Dumas, Jr., a Westport firefighter from Milford, observe a moment of silence during the 30th anniversary ceremony of the L'Ambiance Plaza building collapse ... more The Westport Tree Warden, Bruce Lindsay, left, assists Westport resident Joan Westerdale while she decides on a sapling type on April in front of Westport Town Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|9 hr
|payme
|53
|Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Honey dope
|4
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC