Comings & Goings: Layla's Falafel to Post Road East

Layla's Falafel, featuring Middle Eastern cuisine and owned by Trumbull residents Dino and Layla Sakakini, will open at 1537 Post Road East in late May. J.P. Sakakini, the owners' son, said his parents started the business 17 years ago in Fairfield. He said Westport will be the family's fifth location, with two in Stamford, and one in Trumbull in addition to the original Fairfield location.

