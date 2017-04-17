Comings & Goings: Fred Boutique to Po...

Comings & Goings: Fred Boutique to Post Road East

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Fred Sip & Shop women's apparel shop has opened at 30 Post Road East at the corner of Taylor Place. It is co-owned by Kelley Frey of Stamford and Shereen Koshnoodi of Old Greenwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... 5 hr spud 7
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News "Open carry" bill shot down Mon payme 41
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Sun Memem1232 34
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) Sun History phart 40
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions Apr 15 Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC