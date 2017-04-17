Comings & Goings: Fred Boutique to Post Road East
Fred Sip & Shop women's apparel shop has opened at 30 Post Road East at the corner of Taylor Place. It is co-owned by Kelley Frey of Stamford and Shereen Koshnoodi of Old Greenwich.
