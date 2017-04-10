Comings & Goings: David Alan Designs ...

Comings & Goings: David Alan Designs Opens

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and David Alan Gonzales, owner of David Alan Designs at Sola Salons, 495 Post Road East, cut the ceremonial opening day ribbon today. Also participating are Rich Bobrow, co-owner of Sola Salons, Westport resident Michael Fromm, Holly Bobrow, co-owner of Sola Salons, and Avi Kaner, selectman.

