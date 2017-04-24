Comings & Goings: 2nd Aux Delices Location Opens Next Week
Aux Delices French bakery and cafe, 1035 Post Road East, opens its second location in Westport next week at 44 Church Lane, according to owners Greg Addonizio and his wife Debra Ponzek. The new space was formerly occupied by SoNo Baking Company's Bakery and Cafe which closed this month.
