CNN's Alisyn Camerota at Hadassah Luncheon
The Westport Chapter of Hadassah will host its annual spring fundraiser at the Inn at Longshore on Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with CNN anchor and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota as guest speaker, organizers announced.
