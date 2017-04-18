CNN's Alisyn Camerota at Hadassah Lun...

CNN's Alisyn Camerota at Hadassah Luncheon

The Westport Chapter of Hadassah will host its annual spring fundraiser at the Inn at Longshore on Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with CNN anchor and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota as guest speaker, organizers announced.

