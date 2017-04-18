Cloudy Skies Kick Off Rainy Week In Westport
Increasing clouds on Monday will give way to a couple days of rain in Fairfield County before a warm and sunny end to the week. The high on Monday will be near 64, but could be near 70 in some portions of the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|20 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Fri
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC