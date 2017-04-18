Cherry blossoms bloom as people walk along the pathway next to the Saugatuck River on April 15.

Lila Botur, 12, and her friend Raquel Cross, 12, at right, walk past some newly-blooming cherry blossoms near the Saugatuck River on April 15. Lila Botur, 12, and her friend Raquel Cross, 12, at right, walk past some newly-blooming cherry blossoms near the Saugatuck River on April 15. Max Shields, 7, of Westport, gets a push from his dad JT while riding his bike with its recently-removed training wheels in the parking lot at Compo Beach on April 15. Max Shields, 7, of Westport, gets a push from his dad JT while riding his bike with its recently-removed training wheels in the parking lot at Compo Beach on April 15. Arthur Shields, 5, of Westport, gets some help from his dad JT while riding his bike in the parking lot at Compo Beach on Apr. 15. Arthur Shields, 5, of Westport, gets some help from his dad JT while riding his bike in the parking lot at Compo Beach on Apr. 15. Matt deMonte, of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.