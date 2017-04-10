Carla Paiva, youth services program assistant at Toquet Hall, at the teen center in Westport.
Carla Paiva , a graduate of Westport schools and current Bridgeport resident, wanted to join Earth Guardians when she heard of the youth movement. Now Paiva, 22, is working to launch the first crew of the international organization in Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|1 hr
|Haruko57
|19
|Long-sought East End grocer raises questions
|16 hr
|Impeach Trump and...
|1
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ...
|19 hr
|BPT
|2
|Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim eyes bigger stage
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC