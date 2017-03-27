Bringing Home the Gold
The Saugatuck Rowing Club girls second varsity 8+ boat today won the gold in the girls JV race at the San Diego Crew Classic. Pictured are Camila Meyer-Bosse , Parker Cuthbertson , Brooke Schwab , Bonnie Pushner, Isabelle Grosgogeat , Kate Johnson , Justine McGuire, Clara Everett, and Hope Weismann.
