Bringing Home the Gold

10 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

The Saugatuck Rowing Club girls second varsity 8+ boat today won the gold in the girls JV race at the San Diego Crew Classic. Pictured are Camila Meyer-Bosse , Parker Cuthbertson , Brooke Schwab , Bonnie Pushner, Isabelle Grosgogeat , Kate Johnson , Justine McGuire, Clara Everett, and Hope Weismann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

