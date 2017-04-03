Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
Timothy Landock, 23, of Bridgeport, was charged with operating under the influence and traffic violations in Westport, Conn. on April 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|50 min
|What a Queen
|297
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Apr 3
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|Apr 3
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC