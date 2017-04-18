Bridgeport Man Arrested On Marijuana, DUI Charges After Westport Crash
A 21-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested on drunken driving and marijuana possession charges after crashing his car in Westport in the early morning hours on Friday, according to police. Westport officers located a crash on Saugatuck Avenue near Ferry Lane at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|9 hr
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Vt lady
|5
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|Thu
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC