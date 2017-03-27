Bethel and Redding firefighters to be...

Bethel and Redding firefighters to be honored by state

Two residents from Bethel and Redding will be among the 11 firefighters honored at this year's Connecticut State Firefighters Association Hall of Fame Dinner . Clarence Rees of the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and David A. Sanford previously of the West Redding Fire Department will be honored at the ninth annual dinner.

